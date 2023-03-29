Wind damages Hamlin PK-8 roof By AMY ADKINS Aadkins@hdmediallc.com Mar 29, 2023 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Hamlin Pk-8 students were sent home early on Friday, Mar. 24, 2023, due to the damage sustained to the roof from the strong winds. Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal Buy Now Hamlin Pk-8 students were sent home early on Friday due to the damage sustained to the roof from the strong winds. Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN — Hamlin Pk-8 students were sent home early on Friday due to the damage sustained to the roof from the strong winds.According to Lincoln County Schools, part of the roof on the middle school side of the building was damaged. School officials kept students out of that portion of the building.The Lincoln County Schools maintenance department is working on and removing the damaged roof. A roofing company has been contacted and is on the way to assess the damage and begin repairs.The top floor classroom was damaged also, according to Lincoln County Schools. No injuries were reported. Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Pro Day a family affair for former Herd players Panel hears arguments to dismiss opioid cases from families of children exposed to drugs Softball Herd takes two in Louisville CHURCH LISTINGS Sheriff department makes drug arrest Lincoln County Board of Education names interim Superintendent Wind damages Hamlin PK-8 roof Couple charged with child neglect Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.