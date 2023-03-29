Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Hamlin Pk-8 students were sent home early on Friday due to the damage sustained to the roof from the strong winds.

According to Lincoln County Schools, part of the roof on the middle school side of the building was damaged. School officials kept students out of that portion of the building.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

