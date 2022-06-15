HAMLIN — Jeremy Wilson has three children and a wife in Lincoln County Schools, something that will influence his perspective as a member of the board of education.
Wilson won one of four available seats and will become a board member on July 1, along with Jody Pistore, David Bell, and Sheila “Butchie” Burns. They join sitting member Dana Snyder.
Wilson’s children are in ninth, fifth, and first grade. His wife teaches eighth-grade math at Guyan Valley Middle School.
“I’ve got them spread out all over. My youngest one is going to be involved in the Lincoln County education system for a while,” Wilson said.
Wilson was born and raised in Branchland and attended Lincoln County Schools through graduation.
He went to Marshall University and received a degree in chemistry and then went to work for Marathon in the gasoline certification laboratory. He moved away from Lincoln County for four years to be closer to work, but moved back when he and his wife were married. Wilson still works for Marathon, but is now a supervisor in the supply chain department.
“When my wife and I got married, we moved back to the homestead. I could easily throw a rock at the house that I grew up in,” Wilson said.
The Wilsons also are ordained ministers are the youth pastors at the Lincoln Church of God, a church Wilson’s father started 35 years ago.
“That’s where I’ve been my whole life. I was raised in that church in West Hamlin,” Wilson said.
Wilson feels that the consolidation of the county’s high schools in 2006 was harmful to the sense of community in Lincoln County.
“I was never a proponent of consolidation. I feel like it took away our communities here in Lincoln County. We don’t have much. There aren’t a lot of businesses. Our biggest employer in the county is the school system. It used to be Friday night lights, you know, football and basketball. It was more community based then. That ship has sailed,” Wilson said.
Wilson believes that one of the ways to restore some of the sense of community that was lost would be to build a new athletic facility for the Lincoln Panthers.
“Just to be a voice for the parents, that’s what I want to see brought back to LCHS. I feel like it hasn’t been community based. It’s been 15 years of a consolidation. We still to this day do not have a home football field. We play at the Lions Club Field, which is where Hamlin High School played their sports. That’s the way most people feel in this county. That’s Hamlin High School’s field,” Wilson said.
Wilson said it’s ironic Lincoln County has had several students go to college on track scholarships, and there is nowhere for students to practice for track and field events. There also is no regulation-sized soccer field. The money spent on Lions Club Field would be better spent on a new facility, Wilson said.
“The school board pays about $30,000 a year to rent that field, and they have for 15 years. You can do the math and see how much money they’ve put into that facility. It’s a lot not to have our own facility,” Wilson said.
Wilson believes athletics can help drive academic performance.
“It just brings a sense of pride to your school. Nobody can disagree that when these high school softball girls were competing at the state level, the school was proud. Whenever people have a sense of pride about something, they’re going to perform better. All that you really want is somebody who appreciates you, and one of the ways you feel like people appreciate you is when they invest in you. I don’t feel we’ve had that in the past 15 years,” Wilson said.
Wilson is concerned about the consolidation of Midway Elementary and Duval PK-8. Duval was found to be structurally unsound and will be torn down, with a new school to be built nearby. This will mean it will take longer for the students from Midway to get to school, Wilson said. He’s concerned it may also mean parents may be more likely to drop their children off at school in Kanawha County on their way to work in Charleston.
“As a parent I can see where it’s advantageous to send your kids elsewhere so they would have a shorter ride. We have to make Lincoln County a better option,” Wilson said.
While the county likely wouldn’t have received funding from the West Virginia School Building Authority without consolidating the two schools, Wilson believes the county could have selected a better site for the new school — somewhere more centrally located between the two current schools, he said.
“They’re not going to be spending a whole lot of money updating existing schools when they can combine two and provide a better option. I see the Catch 22 in that. If you want money from the state, you’ve got to do what the state wants. What I don’t like is the site they picked. I would like to have seen a better site, closer between Duval and Midway,” Wilson said.
The West Virginia Department of Education has been scrutinizing Lincoln County for years, most recently by declaring a state of emergency after noting issues throughout the school system, from maintenance to finances. Wilson said he does not believe this state intervention has helped.
“We’ve been under a state of emergency for 20 years, on and off. It has not helped the situation. The state doesn’t know what Lincoln County needs, the people in Lincoln County know what Lincoln County needs,” Wilson said.
Another of the areas Wilson would like to address is the loss of teachers to surrounding counties.
“People don’t leave bad situations; they leave poor management. There are reasons we have 12 bus drivers leaving. There are reasons that 11 certified teachers are leaving. I need time to get the details before I really speak on it, but it’s something I feel we have to address,” Wilson said