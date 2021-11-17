WILLIAMSON — After several months without staffing in Williamson, Mingo County can now once again access free adult education resources via a classroom located inside the local Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College campus.
With successful campuses in Lincoln, Logan and Boone counties among others, the Williamson classroom looks to reestablish services immediately.
The Boone County classroom under the leadership of Instructor Nicole Vint was named the “Program of the Year” for 2020.
Chase Ingram, 28, who has roots in the area, is the new instructor at the site. He possesses a masters degree in business administration. His undergraduate degree came from Marshall University and his masters via University of Pikeville.
“Teaching is something I’ve always been interested in, and the majority of my family are teachers,” he said. “My grandfather was, my aunts and cousins and it is interesting how we sometimes follow the path of the ‘family business,’ so to speak.”
Ingram looks to bring consistency to the program and a healthy dose of promotion via resources like social media and community partnerships.
“Our primary focus is getting people into the classroom to get them on the path to earning their high school equivalency diplomas,” he said. “We also look to assist technical education students for students who look to become a CNA and things along those lines. We were doing it one day per week on a Friday, but I’d like to do that on Thursday and Friday. With COVID-19 restrictions, we are limited to four to six people at a time and our space is relatively small. At one time we were at 18 to 20 students in this classroom, and I want to get back to that as soon as we are able.”
Currently, social distancing and masks are required in the classroom, but students can remove their masks once they are seated. Temperature checks are also part of the policy still in place.
“We also offer customer service and ethics training, and I’m really big on certifications,” he added. “My target demographic is for students ages 18 to 44 and we certainly welcome anyone at any age (over 18). It is never too late to get an education or start a new career path.”
Thanks to both state and federal funding, courses are offered entirely for free in nearly every county. Enrollment is open year-round, and instruction is tailored to specific needs.
Ingram said people who want to move up in their own line of work or perhaps seek other professional opportunities are candidates for his services.
“Anyone also reentering the world of academics and looking to go to college or return to college, this is a great starting point for them,” he added. “We do what we do based on the individual need of that particular student. Each student will have their own path, and it isn’t a one- size-fits-all situation.”
Ingram said being located on the college’s campus provides a smooth pathway for those who look to start back to school locally.
Ingram can be reached at 304-235-2022 or email at MingoAdultEd@outlook.com.
Logan County’s Adult Education program has two class sites — Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center, taught by Michael York, and at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, taught by DeShawna Toler. For more information about York’s class, call 304-752-4687 or email myork@k12.wv.us; or for more information about Toler’s class, call 304-792-7098 or email Deshawna.toler@k12.wv.us.
In Lincoln County, Chanda Perry is the Adult Education instructor and she can be reached at 304-824-7760 or at chanda.perry@wvesc.org. In Boone County, Nicole Vint can be reached at 304-369-4099 or at Nvint@k12.wv.us.
Additional classroom contact numbers in southern West Virginia:
- Wayne County — 304-272-2512
- Wyoming County — 304-732-8050
- McDowell County — (two classrooms) 304-436-4796 or 304-436-6580
For more information about West Virginia Adult Education and for a list of class sites in each county, visit www.wvadulted.org.