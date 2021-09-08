Front row, from left: Superintendent Jeff Kelley, Landin Harper and Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield. Back row, from left: School Board members Rod Cummings, Fred Curry, Steve Priestley and Dana Snyder.
HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education honored former member Larry Wilkerson’s family with a plaque commemorating his years of service to the county’s schools.
Wilkerson served the county for nearly 39 years in various roles, including as a teacher, principal, superintendent and school board member.
Superintendent Jeff Kelley said Wilkerson was a wonderful man and advocate for the students in Lincoln County.
“Everything happened so quickly,” Kelley said. “What a wonderful gentleman, great to work with and truly going to be missed without question. And I think I speak on behalf of everybody, at least here in central office, that he is going to be greatly missed.”
Wilkerson’s grandson, Landin Harper, accepted the plaque in his grandfather’s honor.
Wilkerson passed away in July at the age of 83.
He was a 1956 graduate of Duval High School and a 1960 graduate of Marshall University. He began teaching at Duval High School in 1960 and went on to become its vice-principal and principal, having taken a few years away from Duval High School to guide the Lincoln County School System as their Superintendent of Schools. He retired as the principal of Duval High School in 1989.
After retirement, Wilkerson devoted his time to Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm, which he began with his wife in the spring of 1971.
