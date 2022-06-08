ALUM CREEK — For the last several years, Robert Dent of Harts has been driving by the construction site of the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center and eagerly anticipating its opening.
On Saturday, the wait was over for Dent and hundreds of other nature enthusiasts who attended Discover the Forks, the grand opening of the 9,500-square-foot facility named in honor of one of the area’s most ardent proponents of conservation, Claudia Workman. The Wildlife Center is located at 301 Forks of Coal Way in the Forks of Coal State Natural Area.
“I’ve been watching this project since they started buying the bricks, when they started excavating the land, because I worked up this way and traveled this way. We were watching and watching. They kept putting the date out when it would be open. So, we’ve been waiting. Finally, we get to come in,” said Dent, who brought his family to the grand opening.
Jack and Claudia Workman built a successful coal industry support business on their property at the confluence of the Big Coal and Little Coal rivers near Alum Creak, an area that became known as the Forks of Coal. They built trails on their property and planned to use it for conservation, but Claudia died in an accident in 2014 before she and Jack could finish their plans.
In 2016, Jack donated the 102 acres to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources in honor of Claudia, said Ashley Anderson, park activities coordinator for the DNR.
“She was a very big advocate for education and wildlife, and so it was really one of her big passions to teach kids, to get them outdoors. After her passing, Jack donated the 102 acres, under two conditions: We make our District 5 office here, which is located up on the hill there. That used to be his warehouse. The second condition was we build an education center in her name. We finally have brought that to fruition,” Anderson said.
The Wildlife Center is everything the Workmans dreamed and more. It features a 1,500-gallon aquarium, along with reptile and amphibian tanks. There is also a wildlife management area featuring mounted animals that have been successfully restored in West Virginia. Another area shows visitors how the WVDNR manages various habitats for wildlife. There is also a wildlife observation area featuring a honeybee hive and birdwatching stations, as well as an outdoor classroom.
“These were our goals: To reach people in a way that touches them enough to care about wildlife and education, and to make it fun and interesting enough that it lasts with them, hopefully for a lifetime. To hear the feedback, all these positive comments that we’re getting, it’s really nice to see that happen,” Anderson said.
A lot of work has gone into the Workmans’ dream. The effort included the creation of the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation, a group that helped raise funds for the Wildlife Center. The foundation also works with the WVDNR to improve and maintain trails, create signage, create exhibits, facilitate stream restoration, and provide educational events throughout the year. More information is available on the foundation’s website, forksofcoalfoundation.org.
On Saturday, information booths lined the sidewalk around the Wildlife Center as hundreds of people enjoyed barbecue from West Madison Grocery and gourmet frozen treats from a Frios food truck. There were guided nature hikes and tours of the buildings and grounds. There were opportunities to interact with native reptiles, as well as shows by the West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center.
“It makes me feel very proud of what I do, because we are public servants. This event is for the people. It’s for Claudia Workman. It’s for Jack Workman. It’s for everyone. This event has really been a labor of love and the turnout has been jaw-dropping. I did not expect this many people,” Anderson said.
Mandy Ross of Tornado brought her 9-month-old baby, Taylor, to the Wildlife Center. It wasn’t Ross’ first time inside the facility. She was lucky enough to get a sneak peek through her participation in the Alum Creek Lions Club. As a teacher, Ross said, she believes the Wildlife Center will be a great learning opportunity for children.
“It’s amazing. It’s beautiful. We were all just amazed and I wanted to bring my baby back to see everything that was going on today. It’s beautiful. It’s a beautiful building. I’m excited because I work at an elementary school, Chamberlain Elementary in Kanawha City. My students would love to come and spend the day here. There are so many things to do. I just think it will be really good for schools to come and do a field trip here,” Ross said.
That’s exactly why Robert Dent wanted to bring his family to the grand opening.
“This is a good addition to our area. I like nature. I was raised in the mountains here. I’ve seen these animals out in the wild. I’ve taught my children to love nature. I just wanted to bring my family here. There’s a lot of information about how things started. I like the history of how things got started in the state and the importance of it. That’s good for our young people. Our state is a mountain state. It’s a nature state. It’s good for them to have an understanding of the things here,” Dent said.