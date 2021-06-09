WILLIAMSON — The inaugural Whiskey Jam Powersports Festival is set for June 19 and 20 in Williamson. It is presented by Appalachian Made Co. (AMCO).
The weekend will feature a downtown festival, along with a live country music concert including Colt Ford, West Virginia’s own Davisson Brothers Band and Nashville recording artists Sweet Leah.
Selling over 3 million albums, attracting millions of followers on social media and hitting 1 billion-plus streams, the country rap pioneer Colt Ford’s dynamic discography spans collaborations with artists including Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Jermaine Dupri, members of No Doubt, Lit and Lady A. Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean’s #1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s #1 hit “Country Must Be Country Wide.”
The Davisson Brothers Band started out in Clarksburg, but began to widen its footprint, touring around the Atlantic Coast and the Southeast. The group is composed of brothers Chris Davisson and Donnie Davisson, along with Russell Reppert and Aaron Regester. They have released two studio albums.
Sweet Leah is made up of Julia Kate Snow and Haley Stevens. After years of pursuing solo careers, the girls formed Sweet Leah in April of 2018. The two began releasing singles from their upcoming EP “Wanted” in March 2021.
AMCO CEO Lexia Thomas said the event will begin with family-friendly activities Saturday.
“We have a full weekend of festivities starting on Saturday morning,” Thomas said. “We will have downtown Williamson blocked off, a few streets blocked off, and we’ll have a stage set up there.”
A portion of downtown Williamson will be blocked off June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for food trucks, vendors and a kids zone with games. These activities are free to the public.
The concert will take place at the Williamson Fieldhouse, with doors set to open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert can be purchased at amcoheaven.com. Discounted tickets are also available for purchase at Starters, The Mountaineer Hotel, Giovanni’s in Matewan and at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
Sunday’s event will include a guided trail ride from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is also free to the public.
Thomas said they wanted to plan an event to give people in the area something to do and something to look forward to.
“This whole area has been through a lot over the course of the last few years,” Thomas said. “People are just so resilient. The area is beautiful, and we think it really deserves something like this — not only for the locals but for the out-of-towners who visit the area. We’re very excited to give everybody something more to do at night time.”
AMCO has other events planned for throughout the year in and around Williamson. For more information, visit amcoheaven.com.