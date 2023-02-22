Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Hannah Jane left West Virginia to become a Broadway star in New York City when she was just 13 years old, and it paid off. Now she is returning to Charleston to perform her second solo show, “Lady Legends of Broadway” for the hometown crowd.

It all started when Hannah Jane sang a Carrie Underwood song at 5 years old for her mother, Steffanie Peterson, in their kitchen. Steffanie saw how much she enjoyed singing and performing, so she signed her daughter up for the Appalachian Children’s Chorus.

