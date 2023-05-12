CHARLESTON - The ninth annual West Virginia Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony and performance will be held at the Culture Center Theater located in the State Capitol Complex on June 3.
The Induction Gala will feature performances by Tim O’Brien, Charlie McCoy, Barbara Nissman, Buddy Griffin, Lionel Cartwright and Missy Raines, Caesar Frazier, and Kount Funkula and The P-Funk Outlawz.
The event will be live-streamed by West Public Broadcasting and edited for later statewide broadcast.
The show will be hosted by West Virginia natives in country singer/songwriter Lionel Cartwright and bluegrass bassist, singer/songwriter Missy Raines.
2023 Living Inductees
Buddy Griffin - Revered bluegrass, traditional and country music artist
Barbara Nissman - World renown classical pianist
2023 Deceased Inductees
Lonesome Pine Fiddlers - bluegrass pioneers
Winston Walls - One of the country’s greatest Hammond B-3 players
Fuzzy Haskins & Calvin Simon - Founding members of the legendary funk band Parliament-Funkadelic
2023 Spirit Award
Jim Fogelson - Record label executive and producer
Video congratulations will be viewed from George Benson, Sam Bush, Bootsy Collins, Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss.
The house band will once again be led by 2008 WVMHOF inductee Charlie McCoy.
Advance general admission tickets are $75 ($95 at the door). “Preferred Tickets” are $250 each and include admittance to the Friday evening reception at the West Virginia Governor’s Mansion and the Saturday after-show party.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available through the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame at wvhof.com and the WVHOF office at 304-342-4412. Major funding and support is provided by The WV Humanities Council
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.