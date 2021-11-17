CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Board of Education approved school closures and consolidations in Lincoln County during its monthly meeting in Charleston Nov. 10.
The Board approved the closure and consolidation of Duval pre-K-8 and Midway Elementary in Lincoln County. Students from Duval have been reassigned to other locations due to structural concerns that closed the facility in July 2021. Lincoln County plans to build a new consolidated school that will house both Duval and Midway and has submitted an application for West Virginia School Building Authority funding.
The Lincoln County Board of Education recently held closure hearings for Duval PK-8 and Midway Elementary as a part of the ongoing potential consolidation project. The board approved closures of both facilities during its meeting Oct. 19, pending the construction of a new building.
The board also previously approved the former Duval PK-8 site as the location for the proposed new school for the county.
The new school project would consolidate Duval and Midway Elementary. The project is pending until funds are awarded from the School Building Authority.
Architect of Record Greg Martin from Williamson Shriver Architects was on hand Oct. 26 to discuss the land feasibility studies of two potential locations with the board. Martin said there were multiple factors with a considered site at Sumerco that made it cost prohibitive to pursue.
Martin said his firm had also drawn up two preliminary plans of how a new facility could be built at the Duval location, both of which have initial estimates for land prep under $3 million.
During the meeting Oct. 26, school board president Steve Priestley said while he would have preferred a more centralized location for the two schools being consolidated, he would vote in favor of the Duval location because ultimately the students need a new school building and no locations other than the two presented were available at this time.
Other board members echoed similar sentiments, again commenting on how challenging attempting to find possible properties had been through the process.
Public comments were allowed during both hearings, and Superintendent Jeff Kelley made a presentation in each location detailing reasons for the consolidation.
Duval and Midway are two of the oldest school buildings in the county, and the displacement of Duval students has made the timing for the project even more crucial.
“We know that there have been issues with the structural integrity of the facility for some time, to the point that we’ve been monitoring that for years,” Kelley said. “Since I’ve been here I know we did that at times monthly, we did it bi-weekly. But we were monitoring that facility for some time.”
A portion of the school was closed in October 2020, and the entire building was closed permanently before the start of school this year.
Kelley said county-wide since the 2012-2013 school year, it is anticipated that the county has seen a drop in enrollment of 664 students. It is anticipated that Duval and Midway make up 197 of those students.
According to calculations with staff numbers for a consolidated school and other costs, it is anticipated that the county would save $849,945.
Kelley made the presentation to the SBA on November 1. Kelley has continuously reminded community members that while the situation has become more severe with the closure of the Duval PK-8 building, Lincoln is still in competition with 54 other counties so funding is not a guarantee. Award announcements will be made in December.
Lincoln County Schools approached the School Building Authority in 2020 with the funding request for this project and was denied.
The project has received increased attention and scrutiny after an architectural report lead to the closure of Duval PK-8’s main building mere weeks before the start of school August 18.
Lincoln County Schools first announced July 23 that the main school building at Duval PK-8 would be permanently closed after receiving a report from CAS Structural Engineering.