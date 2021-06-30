BRANCHLAND — A woman is facing multiple charges after a reported burglary June 20, according to a criminal complaint.
In a complaint filed by Trooper T.C. Hurley of the West Virginia State Police, the officer received a call around 12:30 p.m. June 20 in reference to a vehicle break-in in Branchland.
According to the complaint, the victim was at a church in the area and when returning to their vehicle, they noticed several items were missing, including a weed eater and several other smaller items.
The complaint states that the victim told the officer that they had seen a woman walking around the church earlier who possibly could have gotten into the vehicle and stolen the items.
The officer received another call around 1:30 p.m. pertaining to another vehicle break-in in the area. This victim stated their vehicle had been broken into and an iPhone was missing, according to the complaint.
Police say that the victim was able to track their phone to a location only a few miles away, and found it in the possession of Amanda Triplett, 41, of West Hamlin.
The report states that the officer then went to the address provided by the second victim and found the accused sitting next to the residence. When officers arrived in a marked car, the accused got up and attempted to flee from the scene, according to police.
The officer used verbal commands, but the accused continued to run from the scene according to the complaint. The officer was able to catch and detain the accused “without incident” according to the complaint.
The officer also reports finding the missing items in the accused’s possession.
Triplett is charged with grand larceny, tampering with vehicle, fleeing on foot and obstruction. As of press deadlines, she was being held at Western Regional Jail on a $40,000 property/surety bond.