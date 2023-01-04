The West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department’s annual toy drive was a great success, organizers said.
Department officials said the drive raised over $5,500 in donations, allowing the department to purchase 1,300 toys. With the public’s help, the department was able to bring that up to more than 1,600 toys.
More than 240 children were on the list to receive toys, meaning each child received five to seven toys, according to a statement released by the department.
The toys were distributed Dec. 19 at the fire station, with a special appearance by none other than Santa Claus.
In the statement, department officials said they would like to thank the firefighters and everyone else who helped in the drive.
“We would like to give a big thank you to Lieutenant Rocky Webb on making this year’s toy drive a huge success,” according to the statement.
Others the department leadership wished to thank included firefighters Matt McComas, Todd Ryan, Clyde Ramey, Ethan Wheeler, Teanna Burns, and Dakota Elkins.
“We would like to thank everyone once again that donated to our cause. If it weren’t for all of you, this wouldn’t have been possible,” according to the statement.
The department also hosted its annual Christmas celebration dinner on Dec. 18. Members and their families gathered for a feast, and the children of members opened Christmas presents from the department.