Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

West Hamlin Xmas

The West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department conducted a toy drive that raised $5,500 in donations and allowed the department to buy 1,300 toys.

 Submitted photo

The West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department’s annual toy drive was a great success, organizers said.

Department officials said the drive raised over $5,500 in donations, allowing the department to purchase 1,300 toys. With the public’s help, the department was able to bring that up to more than 1,600 toys.

Tags

Recommended for you