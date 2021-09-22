West Hamlin VFD remembers 9-11 The Lincoln Journal Nancy Peyton Author email Sep 22, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 BOTH PHOTOS: Members of the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department participated in an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. Photos courtesy of West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department Courtesy of West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON — Members of the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department participated in an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack.Alongside other local fire departments, members met in Huntington at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 11 to climb the hill at Huntington High School.Members prayed together before making the hike in full gear in an effort to commemorate the climb to the top of the towers made by first responders on the day of the attack.— The Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Dorsey Adkins Midland pounds past Hurricane, 44-25 Southern West Virginia Calendar ARC Announces Nearly $46.4 Million in grants for Region’s Coal-Impacted Communities (copy) CHURCH LISTINGS Commission votes to hire new deputies Citizens requesting animal shelter in Lincoln Organization hosts recovery awareness event Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.