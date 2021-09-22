Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Members of the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department participated in an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack.

Alongside other local fire departments, members met in Huntington at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 11 to climb the hill at Huntington High School.

Members prayed together before making the hike in full gear in an effort to commemorate the climb to the top of the towers made by first responders on the day of the attack.

— The Lincoln Journal

