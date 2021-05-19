WEST HAMLIN — The West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department is working with the American Red Cross to get smoke detectors inside of homes within their coverage area.
Nationwide, the Sound the Alarm initiative from the Red Cross has seen 2.1 million free smoke alarms installed in homes and helped to prepare more than 2.3 million people for home fires.
The program had stopped for a while, but Chief Ron Porter said they have been busy since restarting about a month ago.
“Josh pretty much resurrected the program,” Porter said. “We had done this earlier on and I believe the Red Cross had to drop the program for a while. Once the Red Cross got it back up and going, we jumped on board with them again to kind of get this back in place and serve the community by moving forward.”
Captain Joshua Dye said the process includes an inspection of the home and education on what to do in case of a fire, with plans tailored to each family.
“After they make an appointment with us and we go into the home, we give them a kit,” Dye said. “They have the option for us to help them create a fire escape plan, and it’s especially for children of the home. What we can do is we have a dry erase marker, and we can help the kids and adults figure out the best way to escape their home if their house did catch fire. That’s an option totally up to them, but we are more than willing and happy to help.”
Dye said they also look around to figure out how many detectors are needed based on the size of the home.
“We help them figure out the best location for the smoke detectors and we’ll hang them up for them,” Dye said. “We do the little courtesy inspection. This is totally not to get them into trouble or anything, it’s not code enforcement. They’ll ask us questions. We explain hazards to them, give them some safety lessons. There’s also a home fire safety checklist we give them.”
Porter said, ultimately, they just want their community to be safe and know what to do in case of emergency.
“We want everybody to be safe, and we want everybody to know what to do in case of a fire, that sort of thing,” Porter said.
As of the end of April, the crew had been in 15 residences and installed over 45 detectors.
Anyone within the service area of the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department can contact Dye at 304-972-8262 or Porter at 304-824-7337 to set up a free appointment, or message West Hamlin Fire & Rescue on Facebook.