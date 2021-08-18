WEST HAMLIN — Capt. JJ Napier of the West Hamlin Police Department recently received multiple awards from the Huntington Regional Highway Safety Program.
The awards recognize individuals who have performed outstanding work in highway safety-related activities during 2020, according to a news release.
“This is a special time where law enforcement, individuals and corporations receive recognition for their hard work that goes above and beyond the regular scope of their daily duties,” said Beau Evans, Huntington regional highway safety coordinator “In this day and time, it is vital to acknowledge those who work the hardest to ensure everyone in our communities are safer.”
Napier received the Traffic Safety Enforcement Officer of the Year, also known as the Big Eagle Award, for the third time. Napier also received the Speed Enforcement, Occupant Protection Enforcement and Distracted Driving Enforcement awards.
— The Lincoln Journal