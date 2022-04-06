BRANCHLAND — A West Hamlin man was arrested on several charges after a police chase crossed county lines.
Dustin Lee Saul, 30, was charged with driving on a license revoked for DUI, obstructing/resisting an officer, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, receiving/transferring stolen property (greater than $1,000), possession of a controlled substance, and driving left of center. He was being held in Western Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.
On March 24, the Lincoln County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a member of the cooking staff at Guyanville Elementary/Middle School who recognized a Chevrolet S-10 that they had seen reported stolen on social medial, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Deputy C.D. Campbell of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
An officer from the West Hamlin Police Department responded and the vehicle fled, with the officer giving chase, according to the complaint. The vehicle’s speed exceeded 100 mph as it headed south on Route 10 and it crossed the line more than once, the complaint states.
The vehicle proceeded onto Route 37 and then Barberry Road before it finally crashed on private property, according to the complaint. The driver exited the vehicle and ran off toward the wood line, the complaint states.
According to the complaint, the driver refused to follow the officers’ commands to stop before he was finally apprehended by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.