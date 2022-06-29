WEST HAMLIN — Lt. Rocky Webb has spent years as a firefighter telling people that smoke detectors save lives.
Now he’s living proof.
A smoke detector awakened Webb Tuesday just before flames engulfed his home, destroying everything he owned. The cause is still under investigation.
Webb said he woke up to flames coming into his bedroom from the outside of the house.
“My bedroom was full of smoke. I got my keys and my shoes and I was able to get out pretty quick,” Webb said.
Webb moved his vehicle away from the residence and used his radio to call for help. Moments later, Webb’s fellow firefighters from the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department began arriving to help one of their own.
The Hamlin and Guyan River volunteer fire departments also responded. Despite their best efforts, the home and its contents were a total loss, Webb said.
Webb remembers being too shocked to help his coworkers at the scene.
“I’ve fought a lot of house fires over the years, but when it was my own house, I just couldn’t do it,” he said.
Webb lives with his mother but she was doing inpatient physical rehabilitation after a recent fall. She was released a few days after the fire and is staying with a relative. Webb and his mother plan to move into a new home in mid-July. Until then, Webb is staying with friends.
The American Red Cross, his friends in the fire service, and others in the community have helped Webb in one way or another. A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money. Anyone who wishes to help Webb can contact him on Facebook.
Webb said he is grateful for the outpouring of support.
“I’m having people give me things and help out. It’s unbelievable. I’m not the guy to ask for things. I just don’t,” he said.