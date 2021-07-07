BRANCHLAND — A Wayne man is facing multiple charges after a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle June 27 in the Branchland area of Lincoln County, according to a criminal complaint.
In the complaint filed by Cpl. M.C. McMillian of the West Virginia State Police, the officer was performing a stationary road patrol along Six Mile Road near Branchland June 27 around 10:30 a.m.
The officer observed a red 2007 Chevy Cobalt driving by with expired tags and a brake light out according to the complaint. At this time, the officer initiated his lights to conduct a traffic stop, and the vehicle sped up according to police.
After activating his siren, the vehicle sped up more to 60 miles per hour on a narrow road with “heavier than usual traffic,” according to the complaint. At this point, the officer reportedly determined a chase would be unsafe and deactivated his lights and siren.
The officer instead began following the vehicle at a safe distance and speed until it turned down a dead-end road in the area, according to the complaint.
The officer arrived at a residence in the area in time to observe the vehicle “attempting to traverse a hill in the backyard of the residence” according to the complaint.
This is when the driver — later identified as Steven Andrew Maynard, 33 of Wayne — exited the vehicle and began running into a wooded area behind the residence, according to the complaint. The officer identified himself as State Police and ordered the accused to stop, but he continued running around the hillside.
The accused continued to run until the officer was close enough to utilize a taser, according to police.
According to the complaint, after being ran through Lincoln 911 it was found the accused had a revoked driver’s license due to unpaid citations. The vehicle was also reportedly found to have been reported stolen by the Huntington Police Department. The accused also did not have insurance, registration or an inspection sticker, the report stated.
Maynard is charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot, obstruction, speeding, no insurance, improper registration, improper motor vehicle inspection and driving with a revoked license.
As of press deadlines, Maynard was being held in Western Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.