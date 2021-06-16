Editor’s note: This story is the third in an investigative series regarding the Lincoln County Public Service District
HAMLIN — A staff memo released June 10 states, based on investigation findings, it is recommended the Lincoln Public Service District be declared a “distressed” utility by the Public Service Commission.
The memo also included recommendations from staff to remedy the majority of issues found, and states that staff believe the district can “still operate as a standalone utility without the need to be taken over by another utility.”
Passed in 2020, the Distressed and Failing Utilities Improvement Act authorizes the commission to “protect the consumers of distressed and failing water and wastewater utilities” by ordering various corrective measures. These measures can include a takeover of a utility deemed as failing by a capable water or wastewater utility.
While staff have expressed the opinion that this is not needed, the possibility of a takeover by West Virginia American Water has still been raised.
During a meeting of the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council May 25, a funding request to replace the water tank at Alum Creek was unanimously tabled until September, partially due to the fact that the Lincoln PSD may “cease to exist.”
“We don’t know, in the long run, how the district’s going to move forward,” said Jonathan Fowler, a council member. “This distressed and failed utilities investigation, it’s one of the first times this law has been invoked. Something similar to a general investigation right now to determine how the district’s been managed, its finances. Try to identify problems in the district and try to come up with a way to move forward, but it’s very early in that process right now.”
Fowler, who also serves in the Utility Regulation Section of the Public Service Commission, also said at the time that issues at the district run deep.
“Right now on my desk, there’s a list of 59 violations and two consent orders from the Bureau for Public Health, plus there’s a list of violations from the DEP that go back years that have not been addressed,” Fowler said. “That speaks to the lack of managerial oversight of the district, which is one of the things that prompted our review.”
The memo released June 10 also includes an Engineering Staff memo from Fowler. In this memo, Fowler agrees that based on West Virginia Code, the district should be declared a distressed utility.
The memo also notes that the district operates nine above-ground water storage tanks varying in age from three years to more than fifty. Of these, eight have “only a few relatively minor deficiencies.” However, the ninth — the tank at Alum Creek — is noted as not being in acceptable condition.
“The Alum Creek storage tank is presently leaking badly and the resulting continuous stream of water has caused drainage and erosion issues down slope from the tank and along the tank access road,” the memo states. “In addition to this damage, the leakage of large quantities of treated and pumped water is costing the district and their customers every day.”
There is another active complaint with the commission detailing property damage reportedly suffered by a resident living near the Alum Creek tank. This complaint was filed in April.
Lincoln County Commission President Josh Stowers said May 20 the damage to the access road was reported to him by a homeowner who told him they were unable to drive the entire way to their home on the hill because of it.
Stowers provided an update May 24 and said the district had laid some gravel in the area in hopes that it would mitigate the problem.
In regard to the daily water loss, Fowler previously said it is significant.
“It’s maybe 50 gallons a minute, maybe more than that,” Fowler said. “It’s a good stream of water.”
The water treatment plant is also reportedly showing the effects of time and age, according to the memo. The current plant consists of two integrated sections, including parts of an older plant constructed in the 1950s and a new addition added in the 1970’s. Several critical systems in the plant are in need of upgrading or replacement, including the chemical feed systems that are noted as a “safety concern.”
The memo also notes the prolonged boil water advisories in the Lower Mud River area, but claims that work is being done so that this boil water advisory may soon be rescinded.
It is also again noted in this memo that on February 1, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a Notice of Violation and Opportunity to Confer after finding the district has violated certain provisions of the Safe Drinking Water Act and the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations. However, no additional orders or enforcement actions have been issued at this time in regard to the violations.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection also reported that the district is in violation of its NPDES permit, which is for the discharge of plant backwash water into the Coal River.
Kaitlyn Shamblin, Utility Analyst for the commission, issued a financial memo for the district which notes “certain deficiencies.” However, it is also noted that these are being worked on. In this memo it is said, from a financial perspective, the district should not be considered “distressed.”
“The Utilities Division notes that for several months of the reviewed period, the total billings were very high, as were subsequent adjustments,” the memo states. A failure to review consumption journals was noted as the reason for these discrepancies.
It’s also noted that in April 2021, it was discovered that approximately 200 meters were not being read via the district’s radios. The full-time billing clerk claimed these meters were being manually read, but the acting general manager said the district is working to determine the reason why they are not.
The memo outlined that the district has not endured had an independent audit performed in recent years.
Among corrective actions recommended in the memo were the following highlights:
- The district should be required to prepare a detailed corrective action plan addressing all the deficiencies identified in the engineering report to be filed with the commission within 60 days.
- The district should be required to develop a detailed water loss control plan to be filed within six months.
- The district should not pursue any further line extension projects until improvements are made.
- The district should be required to repair the Alum Creek tank by July 12.
- The district should designate one qualified staff member to be responsible for all water quality and routine regulatory compliance matters.
- The district should abandon the current board-controlled management structure and instead have a strong general manager supported by supervisors.
- Going forward, the board should act in an oversight role as opposed to a day-to-day management role.
- The district board should conduct a review of workplace culture and employee practices and policies.
The memo recommends the district be given 30 days to notify whether or not it accepts the above and other recommendations as a solution to the proceeding.
The commission began looking into the district in March after employees resigned “en masse” and requested the investigation. The initial filing from March 12 stated staff have indicated they experienced “ongoing issues” involving the ability to properly bill customers in a timely manner, as well as issues providing the “necessary maintenance needed to ensure ongoing operations of its facilities to provide its customers with adequate water services.”
Former employees also detailed issues with water being untreated or receiving too much chlorine. Within the office itself, they also cited a hostile work environment, employee treatment, customer treatment and breach of confidentiality as reasons for the walkout.
Susan Small, Communications Director for the commission, said there is no timeline for a final decision in the case and that an announcement could be made at any time.
The Lincoln case is one of the first times the distressed or failing utility law has been invoked since its passage.