David Bell

The Lincoln County Schools levy was approved by a wide margin, with 2,646 votes to approve and 1,910 votes against the measure, according to the unofficial results.

Lincoln County Board of Education Vice President Jody Pistore said he was pleased that so many voters showed continued support for the school system.

