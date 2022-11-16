The Lincoln County Schools levy was approved by a wide margin, with 2,646 votes to approve and 1,910 votes against the measure, according to the unofficial results.
Lincoln County Board of Education Vice President Jody Pistore said he was pleased that so many voters showed continued support for the school system.
“It is not a new tax but a continuation of support expressed by the citizens of Lincoln County for the good of our students. The reason we are here is to give our students the best chance in life,” Pistore said.
The levy will begin July 1, 2024.
The levy will generate $3,106,607 annually for a total of $15,533,035 over its five-year term, according to a copy provided with the meeting’s agenda.
It includes $1.1 million a year to continue funding previous pay raises for professional personnel, as well as to implement a new pay increase for service personnel.
Board President David Bell said the proposed levy amounts to a $400 raise for service personnel.
Service personnel receive virtually nothing from the current levy, he said.
The levy funds additional days of employment beyond the normal 200-day school year for designated personnel, and continues salary supplements for coaches, principals, directors, sponsors, supervisors and others.
The levy also includes $240,000 a year for student school supplies, as well as $98,222 a year in state-mandated funding for Lincoln County Libraries.
The levy will generate $210,000 a year to provide pensions and pay dental and eye insurance premiums for retired employees, as well as $470,000 a year for custodial and maintenance supplies.
It will also provide $210,000 for transportation, which includes money for vehicle maintenance, tools, equipment, and bus operator salaries for curricular and extracurricular transportation.
The levy includes $75,000 a year for extracurricular activities for students, including chorus, the arts, instrumental music, clubs, athletics, cheerleading, and school trips.
It also provides $80,000 a year to give teachers $300 annually for classroom supplies.
The levy will provide $270,000 a year for dental, eye, and long-term disability insurance for employees.
It also offers $15,000 a year to support 4-H programs, and $35,000 a year for summer school and after school programs.
The levy generates $250,000 a year for capital improvements, the purchase of property, and payment of debt service.