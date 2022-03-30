SIAS — Like many outdoorsmen in the Lincoln County area, Mike Ball appreciates having the Upper Mud River Wildlife Management Area in his back yard.
That’s why Ball and a group of about 10 other like-minded volunteers conducted a trash cleanup operation near the shooting range last Saturday, March 19. The group removed 46 bags of trash, eight tires, and a pickup truck load of miscellaneous larger items that couldn’t be bagged.
Ball is a member of the West Virginia chapter of Delta Waterfowl, a Manitoba-based organization with U.S. headquarters in Bismarck, North Dakota. Known also as The Duck Hunters Organization, Delta Waterfowl focuses heavily on conservation of various species of waterfowl and their habitats.
“We also try to do a lot with our youths to try to get them interested in hunting and conservation,” Ball said.
This is the second year Ball has organized a cleanup at Upper Mud River.
“Last year’s was a success, but we noticed that there was a lot more that needed to be done, so we organized another cleanup for this year,” Ball said.
The cleanup was part of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Make It Shine program, Ball said.
“We coordinated with them and they supplied the materials — bags, gloves, and trash pickers,” he said.
The volunteers also worked closely with West Virginia Division of Natural Resources employees who work at Upper Mud River.
“They were able to arrange it so we had a dumpster for everything we gathered up,” Ball said.
Most of the trash picked up consisted of plastic bottles and jugs, any typical litter item one can imagine, Ball said.
“There were some larger items like coolers and trash cans,” he said. “We picked up eight tires and we dragged out several large pieces of old scrap metal stuff that had washed in throughout the years.
Much of the refuse likely gets washed into the area, Ball said.
“I’m assuming the stuff gets put in the creek and, when the floods happen, ends up washing down into the lake. As the water recedes, it just gets left along the bank,” he said.
At the end of their work session, the volunteers were treated to pizza from Giovanni’s at Ole’ Henry’s Camping Retreat. Everyone was grateful for the meal after hauling garbage, Ball said.
“It ended up being a pretty good day. We got a lot of stuff accomplished in that area,” he said. “We’d like to make an annual spring tradition out of doing this.”
West Virginia’s outdoor recreation opportunities are a great privilege, Ball said. Preserving the state’s natural beauty is second nature to the volunteers who helped with the cleanup, he said.
“The state works hard to give us these places where we can hunt and fish. But they’re limited on people. They try their best to keep up with it, and it’s a lot of work. I feel like if we go out there and use it to hunt and fish, it’s important for us to help keep it clean, too.”