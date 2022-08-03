HAMLIN — Virtual school is still an option for students in Lincoln County Schools.
The Lincoln County Virtual School option for the 2022-2023 school year is open to students in grades six through 12 who have sufficient internet access at home, according to a statement from Lincoln County Schools.
The deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Aug. 12.
After completing pre-registration, parents and guardians will be contacted by the central office to schedule a required parent and student meeting date and time. The meetings will be conducted in August.
The curriculum for virtual school is provided through West Virginia Virtual School and students will be issued a device.
Lincoln County facilitator teachers will oversee student progress and communicate with parents on a regular basis regarding student progress in courses, school officials said.
The Lincoln County Schools Virtual School Policy is available for review at lcsdwv.com. A link to the pre-registration form is also available on the Lincoln County Schools website.
The school system is also reminding parents and guardians of state-mandated health requirements for students returning to school in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, seventh, and 12th grades.
PK students must have a well-child and dental examination, as well as up-to-date immunizations. Kindergarten requirements are the same but immunizations must be up-to-date for age 4.
Second-graders must have a well-child and dental examination.
Seventh-graders must have the well-child and dental examinations, as well as boosters for TDap and MCV4.
Twelfth-graders must have well-child and dental examinations, a MCV4 booster and proof of one TDap.