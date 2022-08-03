Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — Virtual school is still an option for students in Lincoln County Schools.

The Lincoln County Virtual School option for the 2022-2023 school year is open to students in grades six through 12 who have sufficient internet access at home, according to a statement from Lincoln County Schools.

Recommended for you