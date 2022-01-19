CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Women’s Commission will present a premiere of the virtual 2022 Women’s and Girl’s Day at the Legislature at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, on the WVWC Facebook page, https://facebook.com/WVaWomen.
The event may also be viewed live on the Love, Libera YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCYkSLBbAoEeoCa8IfgBPpg to allow schools or others that do not have access to Facebook to participate, as well as at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s West Virginia Channel. Following these presentations, the event may be viewed at any time on both the WVWC Facebook page and the Love, Libera YouTube channel.
The theme for the 2022 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature is “Being Present. A Call to Action: Expanding Our View of Normal,” which addresses a changing world that includes a worldwide health crisis and increased efforts toward diversity, inclusion and equality. The presentation will focus on WVWC’s public policy pillars — child well-being, education, domestic violence prevention, economic empowerment and health. Speakers will include West Virginia legislators and others who share their experiences and provide insights on how to become involved at the community and state levels.