BARBOURSVILLE — In just 10 years, Village Caregiving has become the nation’s largest privately owned non-skilled home care agency.
The company was was started in 2013 by a trio of law school graduates and entrepreneurs — Andrew Maass, Jeff Stevens and Matt Walker — with 12 employees in Barboursville, but a decade later it has expanded to several locations in 15 states.
“We are in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Minneapolis in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Idaho, Tennessee and Michigan,” Maass said. “We see no reason why we couldn’t be in every state in the country. We’d like to continue to expand to the Southwest, the Southeast, Northeast and the Pacific Northwest.”
Village Caregiving has grown to 50 offices and 2,500 employees.
“We started right here at 650 Main Street in Barboursville,” Maass said. “Most of our competition is franchises or a franchisee that pays the money and then they get the name. We’ve never done that. Every single office that is open is owned by us and we care for it just like we care for this original one and that will never change. I think it’s important that we celebrate that on this 10-year anniversary, too.”
Maass says the business was started with common-sense principals and the growth has been purely organic.
“It was a grassroots effort to locate referral services and communicate with senior centers and others about who we are, who we hire and what we offer,” Maass said. “I tell people words are words; let us show you through our actions.”
Village Caregiving offers nonmedical, in-home care services. Companion services it offers include routine housework, cooking, pet care and errands. Personal services offered include bathing, assisting with meals, mobilization activities and assisting with self-administered medications, among others.
“We wanted to offer the most affordable and highest quality in-home care services in the region for seniors,” Maass said. “All three of us had personal experience in care for an ailing loved one and saw the need for in-home care that is personal, dependable, competent, professional, caring and transparent.”
Maass says more than anything, it’s the culture at Village Caregiving that has been the secret to its success.
“We all value each other, and when people say their company’s a family, it’s just something that some people say, but we really mean it here,” he said. “We’re very careful about who we hire. We’ve made some great choices. And when it comes to the employees who are on the front line, I feel like we give them a lot of flexibility and we pay well. More than anything we want them to be proud that they’re part of this team, and I think we accomplished that.”
As the older population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate in the United States and particularly in the Tri-State, those in need of home care services is rising as well. From 2015 to 2021, national health spending on home care climbed from $89.6 billion to $125 billion. The largest year-over-year jump came in 2020, when spending increased by more than $12.6 billion over 2019 largely because of COVID relief. That number will reach nearly $173 billion by 2026, according to an analysis from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Office of the Actuary.
“That’s the trend we’ve noticed, especially after COVID,” said Jeff Stevens, one of the owners of Village Caregiving. “While a lot of businesses were having trouble during COVID, we kind of noticed the opposite because we help people stay in their home, and there was quite a few people who called us asking if we could take care of their loved one because they were bringing them home from a facility or assisted living facility. The trend is going upwards for us and so we don’t see the trend changing anytime soon.”
Stevens says home care offers extraordinary cost savings.
“An everyday caregiver in a person’s home can drastically reduce emergency room visits, hospitalizations and other catastrophic events in the lives of the elderly,” he said.
Maass said they get quite a few phone calls daily inquiring about home health care, but a lot of the company’s referrals come from the relationships it has developed with local social workers and case managers.
“We get a lot of people from the VA,” he said. “We work with the Medicaid program, and we just always try to do the right thing by working with common sense principles, which has increased word of mouth greatly for us. Some of the programs that we work with are actually finding out that it would be cheaper to keep people in home, so the programs are expanding, such as with the Medicaid and with the VA.”
While the past decade has been a success story, it has come with challenges.
“There were many challenges along the way, probably none more so than during the pandemic, hiring challenges workforce,” Stevens said. “Workforce challenges are still an issue, but what we can offer employees is flexibility and purpose. We can offer flexibility in their schedule because we can adapt their work shifts to what fits into their lifestyle. So if they can’t work five days a week and they can only do Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, we can put them with clients that they only work those three days, and maybe they can’t work during the day because of family commitments, but they can do nights; we have night shifts. If they can only work on weekends, we have weekend clients. So unlike a traditional job where you come 40 hours a week and sit in your office, we really have flexibility to fit the schedule.”
Maass says there is no greater honor than when a family trusts Village Caregiving to send in a caregiver.
“Every caregiver we hire we strive to make sure that they are the person that we would want in our own homes,” he said.
Steven said reflecting on the 10-year anniversary, he is most proud of how Village Caregiving takes care of seniors and saves them money.
“We have more affordable rates,” he said. “There’s lots of things we’re proud of. I’m proud that we’ve created so many jobs for people that offer competitive wages and improve their lives. But every once in a while it’s nice to, on an anniversary like this one, take a moment pause and reflect. I’m proud of the culture that we’ve been able to maintain as we have grown from 12 employees to 100 employees to 1,000 employees and now to 2,500. I guess the challenge is can you keep the same good values and family feeling culture across big swaths of the United States. Can you maintain the same core values that you started off with? That’s a challenge. That’s a huge challenge, and there are businesses and managers and leaders that spend their entire lifetime trying to do that. One of the things I’m most proud of is that I think we’ve done a really good job of that. I think we have managed to maintain a culture where people genuinely want to come to work. No one dreads go into their job. And that’s something we take really seriously.
“I don’t ever want this company to be like that. I want every single person that works here to be proud of where they work, enjoy the people they work with, because that kind of culture. It’s not just something you read in a book that absolutely filters all the way down to where our clients are in their living room with our caregiver will feel that it’s a positivity that starts at the top and it works itself all the way through the company. It’s crucial to me that we keep that culture exactly the way we started off 10 years ago.”
Stevens added that no matter how large the company grows in the next 10 years, it will still be headquartered in Barboursville.
“I grew up in Barbourville,” he said. “There’s nothing much cooler to me than becoming an important part of the place where I grew up. You know, we haven’t moved our corporate office to Chicago or anything. I want it to stay in Barboursville and if we have 5,000 offices in every single state, I want that headquarters to be right here in Barboursville. That’s really important to us too.”