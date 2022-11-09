Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington's Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Memorial Arch.

Greenbottom Community and Senior Center welcomes veterans in the Greenbottom-Lesage area to participate in a Veterans Day celebration at 3 p.m. Nov. 12.

