HUNTINGTON — Huntington's Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Memorial Arch.
Greenbottom Community and Senior Center welcomes veterans in the Greenbottom-Lesage area to participate in a Veterans Day celebration at 3 p.m. Nov. 12.
A chili dinner will be provided and the Wall of Veterans Appreciation unveiled. Photos are being sought. To RSVP or for more information, call 304-942-8571.
The Putnam County Veterans Appreciation Day hosted by American Legion Post 187 will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Putnam County Judicial Building in Winfield, West Virginia.
This year’s guest speaker will be Putnam County Sheriff and Marine Corps veteran Bobby Eggleton.
The Hurricane VFW 9097 will offer free hotdogs, chips, pool and darts for veterans and their families Friday, Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. The VFW 9097 is located at 3836 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
The Member Choice Credit Union in Ashland invites veterans and active duty military to join them from 9-11 Friday, Nov. 11 for a Veterans Day Brunch. Visitors are asked to bring their military ID but are not required to be a member of the Member Choice Credit Union. The credit union office is located at 1401 Central Avenue in Ashland, Kentucky.
First Baptist Church of Kenova will offer a Veterans Breakfast Saturday, Nov. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. Veterans and their families are invited to enjoy biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, fruit and more. Door prizes will also be given away.
The church is located at 1120 Poplar Street in Kenova, and those hoping to attend are asked to contact Tony Cicenas at 304-208-1345.