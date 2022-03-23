As I write this guest column, I was born in Lincoln County 92 years ago. Most of my friends are gone now, but when I return home, I still feel a sense of pride and my memories of growing up there.
I think of all the special people; our teachers, the doctors, the police officers and their kindness and their willingness to help the young people and each other. Yes, Lincoln County is special, and we should take pride in it. When thinking about my life and all the decisions I had to make, my most important and smartest decision was marrying a Lincoln County girl from Fez, Jean Ella Vickers. We were married over 65 years before her death.
What is your definition of pride? Pride may be defined as self-respect or your accomplishments, your family, your home or your job. I want to share with you a brief history of the county where you live, how Lincoln County started and some of the people who were proud to have been born there and perhaps instill the same pride they expressed. Some say these men had the “RIGHT STUFF.”
Born in Myra, Major General Charles “Chuck” Yeager was said to have the right stuff. Not only a hero as a pilot during WW II, a successful test pilot, but on October 14, 1947, he became an International hero by breaking the sound barrier for the first time. I was writing a book called “A TRIBUTE TO LINCOLN COUNTY VETERANS” and wrote to Chuck asking his permission to write his story. He wrote me a letter giving permission and added this; “Bob, I think the one thing that made my career a success was how I was raised in Lincoln County.”
I don’t know how you would define the “right stuff,” but in my hours of research in the Clerk’s Office at the Lincoln County Court House, I found several from Lincoln County, young men who served in the military, I believe qualified.
President Abraham Lincoln approved the Bill on New Year’s Eve of 1862, as a gift to the State of West Virginia, to become the 35th State in the Union on June 20, 1863. Lincoln County was first checkered on the map two years after the Civil War and began its existence February 23, 1867. Lincoln County had three original districts, Sheridan, Duval and Carroll. At that time, there were less than a dozen families living in the present boundaries of Lincoln County. Lincoln County contains 439 square miles. Lincoln County was named after President Lincoln. Hamlin, the county seat, was named after Hannibal Hamlin, the Vice President of the United States in 1867.
As far as it was known, the first building on the site of Hamlin was the cabin of David Stephenson in 1802.
John Likins built the first water mill next to the covered bridge in 1859. The house was occupied by W.M. Wysong and Thomas Roberts, the first merchants in Hamlin.
In 1868, I.V. Sweetland laid the foundation for Sweetland store.
The first meeting of the Board of Supervisors was held March 11, 1867, in a Southern Methodist Church, which stook on the Curry Farm.
The Methodist Episcopal Church was organized about 1846 by the Rev. Edward Ells, pastor of the Presbyterian Church at St. Albans.
The jail, a large, two-story Log building about 40 feet square, was built in 1867. The jailer lived downstairs.
Hamlin High School was built in 1813. The oldest school used for a free school purpose was used by the Southern Methodist Church and was called, “White Hall” and Bias Chapel.” During the Civil War, it was used for Ohio slaves. Carroll High School opened in 1919 at a cost of $60,000. The school was built to by native stone from a quarry east of Hamlin. The school burned on February 21, 1949.
A Lincoln newspaper first appeared in the 1890s, according to The Lincoln Journal.
There were two Civil War engagements in what is now called Lincoln County. Men from Lincoln County served in both the Confederate and Union Armies. The first engagement was in 1863, on Sand Lick, a tributary of Sugar Tree Creek. Captain Peter Carpenter commanded the Confederate Army. Two men were killed and three wounded on the Federal side, one Confederate named Dalton was killed. The second engagement occurred on May 29, 1864, on the Curry Farm, ¼ mile above the Town of Hamlin. The Federals had marched from the Hurricane Bridge and were proceeding up Mud River when the Confederates fired on them. The Federals had one killed and two wounded. ANDREW JACKSON BURNS from Lincoln County served with Company C-36th Virginia Calvary. He was captured by the Union Army and died December 16, 1863, in the Union prison camp. FERNANDUS HAGER, of Midkiff, and his brother WILLIAM HAGER, fought with Sherman, serving with the 14th Kentucky Regiment. William was killed in battle. Fernandus survived the war and died at the age of 96.
Lincoln County’s young men served our country in every war, many giving their lives for freedom. I could list the names and battles in which they served, however, in the library is a copy of my book “A TRIBUTE TO LINCOLN COUNTY VETERANS”, which lists over 3,400 names of veterans and 750 biographies with pictures and stories. From the ramparts of Saratoga, San Juan Hill, St. Mihiel, and glorious battles in WW II, from the Anzio Beach Head, to D-Day in Normandy, to the beaches of Iwo Jima, Okinawa, Tarawa, to VJ Day, Korea and Vietnam, young men from Lincoln County have served with honor in these battles. These men had the “right stuff,” too. I am proud of Lincoln County. I hope you are also.