HARTS — Valley Health Systems, Inc., announced that its Harts location is now offering pharmacy services.
The Pharmacy at Harts will offer affordable pricing, convenience, and accessibility to Valley Health providers, patients, and the public, company officials said in a released statement.
Heading the Harts Pharmacy is Terry Riggins, RPh. Riggins has worked in the Harts area for more than 20 years, and says he is delighted to continue to provide this community with his expertise and familiarity to meet every pharmacy need for patients.
“I am excited to be serving the local community again with the opening of the new Valley Health Harts Pharmacy,” Terry Riggins said, after starting with Valley Health in June. “The staff and I invite everyone to come in to see us for many more years of fast and professional service with the same friendly, local faces they have always been used to.”
The Pharmacy at Valley Health — Harts accepts most insurances and offers discounts like the Sliding Fee program for those eligible, may be uninsured, or have difficulty affording their medications. The team at the pharmacy will assist those wishing to transfer their prescriptions to the new location and are happy to fill prescriptions from providers outside of Valley Health Systems.
For Valley Health patients, our pharmacists have direct access to working with Valley Health providers and will work with them to ensure that prescribed medications will best fit the patient’s health and budget. The addition of the Valley Health-Harts Pharmacy was made possible, in part, with federal funding through the Federal Health Center Infrastructure Support project under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Valley Health — Harts is located at 22 Fleming Drive in Harts. This Valley Health location provides comprehensive services, such as Family Medicine, Dentistry, Behavioral Health, Pharmacy and so much more. For more information about services, call 304-855-4595; to reach the pharmacy, call 304-781-5021.