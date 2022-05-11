HAMLIN – Four new members will join the Lincoln County Board of Education, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.
David Bell, Jeremy Wilson, Jody Pistore, and Sheila “Butchie” Burns will join sitting member Dana Snyder on the board, according to unofficial results from the office of County Clerk Direl Baker.
In this election, the top four votegetters would win seats, as long as no more than two were in the same district. As a result, the two-seats-per-district rule unseated Rodney Cummings, even though he was among the top four votegetters up for the four seats.
Because Dana Snyder is a sitting member in District 1 whose seat was not up for re-election, only one other District 1 candidate could win a seat (Cummings, Jody Pistore or Johnny Workman). Pistore garnered 1,095 votes and will join Snyder as District 1 members.
Bell gathered 1,139 votes to take a four-year term in District 3. Wilson received 1,128 votes and will serve a four-year term for District 2, according to unofficial results.
Burns received 943 votes to take a two-year term in District 3, even though Cummings received 1,000 votes.
In the race for Lincoln/Boon Circuit Judge, incumbent Stacy Nowicki-Eldridge won the seat 3,705-1,822 over Cynthia “Tinker” Jarrell, according to unofficial results.
Nowicki-Eldridge was picked for the circuit judge’s seat by Gov. Jim Justice when former circuit judge William Thompson was confirmed as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia in October. She said that her win on Tuesday night brought an end to a long day for her family.
“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions all day long,” she said. “When you put your name into a race like this, you go into it with eyes wide open and a full commitment to follow it through to the end whatever the end may be.”
Nowicki-Eldridge said that Boone and Lincoln County citizens can expect more of what she has shown since she took the seat last fall.
“More of the same,” she said. “Hard work, dedication to doing everything I can to be fair in all I do and putting in the time, effort and research while following the law and doing the best job that I possibly can with whatever is put in front of me.”
In another race, Wylie Aaron Stowers unseated Charles Brumfield for Lincoln County Circuit Clerk 878-670, according to unofficial results.
The results of Tuesday’s election will be canvassed on Monday, Baker said.