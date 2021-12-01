MADISON — Boone Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Virgil Underwood was appointed to serve on the West Virginia Hospital Association Board of Trustees last week.
“WVHA is very excited to welcome Virgil to our Board of Trustees,” stated Jim Kaufman, WVHA president & CEO. “His knowledge about Critical Access Hospitals and the key role they play in serving rural West Virginia communities will add great value to our Board. We look forward to his insight, as we continue to work to make West Virginia hospitals and communities stronger.”
The mission of the WVHA is to support its members in achieving a strong, healthy West Virginia.
“The WVHA is an advocate for all hospitals,” said Underwood. “It supports improving the overall health of the patients we serve, while also guiding us through challenges such as the COVD-19 vaccine mandate and workforce shortages,” Underwood explained.
A WVHA Board of Trustees member is expected to:
Demonstrate leadership capability
Be bjective, intelligent and visionary
Be a consensus builder with high ethical standards
Be an active participant and contributor to discussions
“Virgil possesses these qualities, and more,” said Kaufman. “WVHA members envision a strong healthcare system that supports optimizing the health status of people served by our hospitals and improves the economic condition of the state. This vision is accomplished through collaboration, advocacy, consensus-building and a focus on desired outcomes.”
The WVHA Board seeks to be representative of the membership and, to the extent possible, include diverse members from different size, ownership, function and location of hospitals. In their board role, all members of the Board of Trustees are expected to understand and represent the vision, mission and goals of the association rather than individual interest or constituency.
“I am honored to have been selected and represent the WVHA,” said Underwood. “As an association, the following values guide our actions: quality, transparency, integrity, collaboration and innovation. I’m excited to be part of an honorable mission and vision, as we work together to improve the health and economic future of our state.”
For more information about the West Virginia Hospital Association, visit wvha.org.
For more information about Boone Memorial Hospital, visit bmh.org.