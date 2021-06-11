WEST HAMLIN – Heavy rain Thursday caused significant damage in West Hamlin, including two homes that were completely destroyed.
West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Porter said he was still out Friday morning assessing damages in the area.
“We had two residences completely destroyed,” Porter said. “We had one commercial building completely destroyed. We’ve had several bridges either damaged or completely destroyed.”
Porter said there were also several people displaced from their homes Friday due to significant damages.
“I’m trying to find out exactly which houses were inundated with flood water,” Porter said.
Porter said one individual was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the flooding. He said his team along with Guyan River Fire Department also rescued an estimated 10 people.
Rescues from vehicles reportedly began taking place around 5 p.m. Thursday, but firefighters were unable to reach individuals trapped in their homes until around 9 p.m. Rescues took place until after midnight.
The Town of West Hamlin Sewer and Water Facebook page made a post about drinking water distribution for residents in the area.
“Water distribution scheduled for today at the Save A Lot parking lot will not happen,” the post stated. “EMS is delivering drinking water and if you need to go to the 911 Center down Lower Mud River, you can pickup some there.”
Lincoln County Starting Points is coordinating with Lincoln County Schools to provide services to families impacted by the flooding.
Anyone with school-aged children or younger can contact cadkins1991@yahoo.com with their information and what they lost in the flooding, or can call (304)824-2278 to see what assistance is available at this time.