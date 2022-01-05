WEST HAMLIN — Two men face felony charges after an incident near the Family Dollar in West Hamlin on Christmas Eve, according to criminal complaints.
According to the complaints, around 9 p.m. Dec. 24 deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a building near the West Hamlin Family Dollar store for reports of a possible burglary.
Lincoln 911 provided officers with a license plate number and vehicle description before officers arrived on the scene. According to the complaints, the vehicle was found parked near the Family Dollar with all of its lights shut off and two male occupants inside.
According to the complaints, upon further examination multiple electrical parts were located in the back of the car with one battery operated grinder and one battery operated saw.
The occupants of the vehicle — Ronald Fulks, 47 of Huntington, and Charles Merritt, 44 of Salt Rock — were both detained by the deputy for further investigation after Merritt gave verbal consent for the vehicle to be searched, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, the deputy asked both men if there was anything illegal in the car. Both denied. Upon a search of the vehicle, the deputy found marijuana equaling around five grams, multiple straws with meth residue and meth wrapped in foil equaling about one gram, the report stated.
Additionally, the complaint stated that the deputy found the building the call had been received about had a “lock grinded off,” and had been stripped of copper electrical equipment matching what was found in the back of Merritt’s vehicle.
When asked separately, both men reportedly gave different accounts of how they found the equipment located in the car. The report states that Merritt told the deputy that they were “scavenging and trying to make money.”
The deputy also found that neither men were legal drivers.
Merritt is charged with one count each of burglary (nighttime), grand larceny, breaking and entering, obstructing/resisting an officer and trespassing. Fulks is charged with one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Both men were being held at Western Regional Jail with bond not yet set as of Dec. 30.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.