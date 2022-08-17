Two arrested on charges of stealing copper By ROGER ADKINS radkins@hdmediallc.com ROGER ADKINS Aug 17, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN — Two men were arrested on charges of stealing copper from a fallen utility pole after police found them asleep in their vehicle nearby, according to court records.Justin Paul Cummings, 40, of Alkol, and Adam David Price, 35, of Julian, were each charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of conspiracy.The charges are listed in criminal complaints filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Sheriff’s Deputy N.R. Dailey.Around 1:20 p.m. on July 29, Dailey received an anonymous tip that two men were spotted stealing copper from a property on Berry Branch Road and were asleep in a blue Jeep, according to the complaint.Dailey and Deputy C.D. Campbell arrived a short time later and found the two men still asleep in the vehicle, according to the complaint.The officers woke the men and asked them to step out of the vehicle, the complaint states.Deputies found copper in the trunk and in the back seat of the vehicle, according to the complaint.The copper came from a utility pole that had fallen partially across Berry Branch Road, the complaint states. The fallen pole was within sight of where the Jeep was parked, according to the complaint.Robbie’s Wrecker was called to tow the vehicle, the complaint states.As of press time, neither Cummings or Price were held at Southwestern Regional Jail. Bond information was unavailable. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGER ADKINS Follow ROGER ADKINS Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News WVU football: Some highs, some lows and some things to be determined from team's first scrimmage on Thursday Former Seminoles catching Huff's eye in camp Son charged in robbery of mother Lincoln native paints mural at Alum Creek Lions Park Two arrested on charges of stealing copper Grandfamilies event hosted at West Hamlin Elementary Branchland man arrested on theft charges Lincoln County Commission donates 10K to youth football league Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.