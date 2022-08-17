Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — Two men were arrested on charges of stealing copper from a fallen utility pole after police found them asleep in their vehicle nearby, according to court records.

Justin Paul Cummings, 40, of Alkol, and Adam David Price, 35, of Julian, were each charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of conspiracy.

Recommended for you