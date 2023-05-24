Three-year-old LaShaun Sayles, left, and 6-year-old Ta’Alim Moore check out a mining vehicle during the Junior League of Huntington’s Hard Hats and Heroes event on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Mariana Smith helps her son Santiago Smith, 2, into a firetruck during the Junior League of Huntington's Hard Hats and Heroes event on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Three-year-old LaShaun Sayles, left, and 6-year-old Ta’Alim Moore check out a mining vehicle during the Junior League of Huntington’s Hard Hats and Heroes event on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Mariana Smith helps her son Santiago Smith, 2, into a firetruck during the Junior League of Huntington's Hard Hats and Heroes event on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Various trucks drove into Mountain Health Arena on Saturday, offering kids and families a chance to explore the insides of the vehicles and meet those who drive them.
The Junior League of Huntington invited families to interact with community first responders and business owners and learn about their vehicles during the 2023 Hard Hats and Heroes event, which featured construction, first responder, farming and other types of vehicles where visitors could see the outside up close and explore the insides while learning about the jobs the drivers have throughout the city.