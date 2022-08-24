TriRiver Transit announces Passenger Appreciation Week The Lincoln Journal Aug 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN — TriRiver Transit recently announced Passenger Appreciation Week will take place Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.During Passenger Appreciation week, all passengers will ride free on regularly scheduled bus routes. Each passenger will receive one gift (while supplies last).“This is our way of saying thank you to our passengers,” Executive Director Paula Smith said.“We are so lucky and appreciative for all the wonderful passengers we have. Without them we would not have the current level of service that we do,” Smith continued.Smith said the pandemic had an effect on the number of riders and Tri-River wants to encourage them to ride again.TriRiver Transit Authority started public transit service in Lincoln County Jan. 2, 2000. In 2001, the company started providing service in Boone and Logan Counties.In 2016, service was started in Wayne County. Mason County services started July 20, 2020.“This is a great milestone for TriRiver Transit. For many, the bus system is his/her only means of transportation to physicians, work, school, shopping, day report programs,” Smith said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Alum Creek Lions Club hosts annual car show TriRiver Transit announces Passenger Appreciation Week BACK IN TIME DAY-BY-DAY Arms looking to reload at Man Chapmanville using late 2021 momentum for 2022 success Experience, hunger lead Logan into 2022 season Phelps pushing forward despite low numbers in 2022 Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.