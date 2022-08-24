Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — TriRiver Transit recently announced Passenger Appreciation Week will take place Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.

During Passenger Appreciation week, all passengers will ride free on regularly scheduled bus routes. Each passenger will receive one gift (while supplies last).

