CHAPMANVILLE — Sabrina Conley, a resident of the Chapmanville area, was just 31 years old when she received her diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer.
The year was 2004 and her son, DJ, was only 5 years old at the time. Following a series of surgeries, which included lumpectomy and mass excision procedures, and rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Conley eventually emerged cancer-free.
Doctors told the young mother of one at the time some bad news, however.
“I was told it was unlikely that I would ever be able to have more children,” Conley said. “But, God had a different plan.”
Despite all of her surgeries and treatments, Conley and her husband, Jimmy, welcomed the arrival of their daughter, Faith, in 2009. Faith’s birth led Conley to pursue genetic testing in 2010, which revealed she had the BRCA1+ genetic mutation, meaning she is much more at risk of developing cancers such as breast and ovarian.
After that test, Conley decided to undergo surgery to have a total hysterectomy. The test also meant that if her breast cancer ever returned, she would need a mastectomy.
Unfortunately, in 2015, that would come to pass as Conley was once again diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a double mastectomy, but did not have to have any chemotherapy or radiation treatments.
“It was by the Grace of God that I beat cancer a second time,” Conley said. “This time, I did not have to endure chemo or radiation.”
That wasn’t the end of her fight against cancer, however. In July 2020, after beating breast cancer twice, Conley was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She underwent surgery in August 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two months later, Conley’s medical issues escalated once more upon contracting the respiratory illness.
Conley’s COVID-19 case was a severe one, as she developed pneumonia, MRSA and became septic. She was placed on a ventilator and spent 40 days in the hospital.
“This was surely the closest to death I had ever come,” Conley said. “I slowly began to recover, but I was completely debilitated. I could not even turn over in bed. It was necessary to relearn many everyday tasks such as dressing myself and eventually walking on my own.”
Conley was unable to work at all throughout 2020 and much of 2021. She finally returned to her teaching position at Chapmanville Regional High School in the fall of 2021. All of her obstacles, she said, has led her to make serving others a priority.
“I am an advocate for early detection and getting your yearly mammograms,” Conley said. “I also believe that sharing your story encourages others and gives them hope. I have volunteered with the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life, and also the Susan G. Komen Foundation. I was the 2016 spokesperson for the Charleston, West Virginia, USPS Cancer Awareness Program.”
An individual of strong faith, Conley is a member of the Crawley Creek Freewill Baptist Church, where she teaches Sunday School, helps with the youth group and sings in the choir. She also assists with the Prayer Club and outreach programs where she works at Chapmanville Regional High School.
Conley also volunteers with local theatre programs, which her children often participate in. Every Thursday, she hosts a video blog on her personal Facebook page titled My Thankful Thursday, where she shares her testimony to encourage others.
Her son, DJ, now 23, recently graduated from West Virginia University with his bachelor of science in nursing degree. He currently works as community health coordinator at Coalfield Health Center in Chapmanville and is pursuing a master’s of science in nursing degree.
When asked about his mom, DJ described her as his hero and inspiration.
“I was only 5 years old when she was diagnosed the first time, and I can remember her distinctly saying that she was going to do whatever it took to live and raise me,” he said, “and that’s what she did. She has always displayed strong faith and positivity despite her illness. Not only does she inspire me, but she continues to inspire those around her and those who are currently fighting the battle. She shares her story in hopes to be a beacon of hope and support for others. I am try blessed and honored to call her my mom.”
Coalfield Health Center, located at Airport Road near Chapmanville, will host a breast cancer survivor luncheon from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will allow women who have survived breast cancer to get together and share stories.