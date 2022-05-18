ALKOL — Three Boone County residents were arrested and charged in relation to a jewelry theft in the Lincoln County town of Alkol.
Breanna Sue Adams, 30, of Madison, Alex Reed Saul, 30, of Madison and Jerry Wayne Messer II, 39, of Julian, were each charged with transferring/receiving stolen property, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Trooper M.R. Miller in Boone County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, two troopers responded to a report of a recent breaking and entering in which the witness told them her brother’s home showed signs of forced entry and she saw a silver car with temporary tags leaving his residence.
The report states the witness heard a car horn and when she investigated, she saw the vehicle and observed that the rear door of the home had been “kicked in” and that screens were “off the windows.”
The witness told officers that she noticed a jewelry box was missing and drawers had been “gone through.”
While in route back to Boone County, the report states, an officer saw a silver Lexus sedan with temporary tags on U.S. 119 make a rapid left turn onto Camp Creek Road.
According to the complaint, the officer observed the car stopped near an abandoned home, and Messer and Adams were standing outside of the car with Saul in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
The complaint states that the officer observed a “large amount of jewelry in his coat pockets” and all three individuals were detained.
The report states that the jewelry box mentioned by the witness was recovered in the vehicle, and the officer found syringes and aluminum foil scattered throughout the car.
As of press time, only Messer was being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond. Messer has multiple pending cases in the system from Boone, Lincoln and Pleasants counties, with a separate $30,500 bond in Lincoln County.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.