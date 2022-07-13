HAMLIN — Lincoln County High School will switch back to a semester schedule after a single year of using a trimester format.
The Lincoln County Board of Education approved the switch during a 7:15 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Lincoln County Schools central offices.
It was the first meeting for four new board members, David Bell, Jody Pistore, Sheila “Butchie” Burns, and Jeremy Wilson. All of the new members voted in favor of the switch, saying they’ve either heard numerous complaints from students and teachers or have personally witnessed issues with the trimester schedule.
Board Member Dana Snyder voted against switching back to the semester, citing the wishes of teachers who believe it is working.
“We do things based on data. I’m not sure we have the data to support making the switch back. I just think it’s a premature decision, and I think it will affect the mental health of our students and teachers,” Snyder said.
English teacher Cari Pauley and others asked the board to give the trimester another year. The last three years have been filled with nonstop change, she said.
The schedule was chosen by the school leadership team, not something that was forced on everyone, Pauley said.
“Teachers could use a year to reflect. Give us a chance to breathe,” Pauley said.
Bill McCloud is interim faculty senate president and math department chair. He believes the trimester schedule is better for student achievement, pointing out it increases math instructional time by 60 minutes each day.
McCloud noted 150 rising sophomores and juniors showed an average of a 65-point increase in math proficiency on the PSAT.
The trimester also reduces class sizes and increases the number of credits possible, science teacher Kayla Adkins said.
Adkins’ daughter is a rising senior and directly benefited from the increased tutoring time afforded by the trimester. The schedule includes a “lab” period at the beginning of the day, where students can get help in any subject they choose.
Adkins’ daughter was able to improve her SAT to a 1250 from her PSAT of 1170.
“She could not have done that without the additional test prep,” Adkins said.
The majority of board members cited concerns about student safety during this lab period. Students who have a failing grade must attend lab period, but it is optional for the rest.
Few students are going, board members said. The situation is further complicated since the schedule implemented also includes a planning period for all teachers at the same time as lab, rather than staggering planning periods throughout the day, teachers said.
The majority of students congregate in the commons area, the gymnasium or the cafeteria, with too few teachers to supervise them, board members said, adding there is concern that some students are even leaving school property.
Burns said she has been at LCHS during the lab period and described it as chaotic and “scary.” There were hundreds of students and a few teachers watching them.
“This is time that we should be using for instruction,” Burns said.
Pistore agreed that the morning lab period isn’t instructional time for students who opt to ignore it in favor of a free period, Pistore said.
“The moment that child steps foot onto school property, they become our responsibility. There have been kids observed getting into cars and leaving. We are responsible for these kids,” he said.
Although the 2022-23 schedule was completed, Board President David Bell said he believes school administrators will be able to create a new one for all students to have in-hand a week before school starts