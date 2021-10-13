LINCOLN COUNTY — Trick or treat will take place all across Lincoln County Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
West Hamlin approved the time during its regular council meeting Oct. 4, and the Lincoln County Commission approved the time for the remainder of the county Thursday.
Hamlin, however, originally approved a different plan for the same date and time.
After half an hour of debate at its regular meeting Oct. 4, the council approved a plan to do a drive-thru trick or treat again like last year.
Mayor David Adkins proposed this plan to the council, and said it was well received the previous year. However, before the town had even posted its plans to its Facebook page Tuesday morning there was already backlash on social media from citizens.
A post planning a traditional trick or treat in certain parts of the town was shared, receiving comments from the mayor and some council members.
After that post, the town made a since deleted post about the original plans.
“We will not be having it on state street or Morris hollow as residence has posted for we don’t have the police protection for kids for both places and protection from the Delta form of the virus this year,” the post stated.
After backlash continued throughout the day Tuesday, an updated post was shared stating traditional trick or treat would return.
“Back by popular demand the town Council has re-voted to have trick or treat up Morris hollow this year,” the post stated.
The post also went on to ask citizens to come to meetings to share their opinions rather than posting them to social media.
“…please come to the meetings and have your Voice be heard before going to that dark place, or you can message me or one of the council members about a problem or concern,” Adkins wrote in the post signed with his name.
It is also unclear when or how the council re-voted on the issue, as a special session was not publicly called.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.