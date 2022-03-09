Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association hosts its 16th annual Train & Craft Show on March 12-13 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston.

There will be over 20,000 square feet of layouts in several scales and vendors with new and used products. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13.

Admission is $5; children younger than 12 are free. For more information, visit www.kvrailroad.org.

