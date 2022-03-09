Train and craft show set for Charleston HD Media Mar 9, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLESTON — The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association hosts its 16th annual Train & Craft Show on March 12-13 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston.There will be over 20,000 square feet of layouts in several scales and vendors with new and used products. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13.Admission is $5; children younger than 12 are free. For more information, visit www.kvrailroad.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Nester shines again as Marshall softball takes two Guyan Valley Lady Wildcats finish undefeated on hardwood Harts Middle wins LBC championship Marshall men fall to WKU 78-69 Mountaineers finish off TCU 70-64 Lincoln County football coaches meets with returning, incoming players Commission signs MOU in opioid suit COVID-19 no longer continuing topic for BOE meetings Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.