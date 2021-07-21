JULIAN — A Sumerco woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop by the West Virginia State Police on U.S. 119 in Julian on June 24.
Brandy Angel Morris, 43, was charged with possession of Fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance.
Trooper E.M. Shafer wrote in the criminal complaint that he was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle change lanes with no signal and follow a vehicle too closely. Shafer pulled over the white Ford Mustang.
Shafer wrote that he approached the passenger side of the vehicle, where he observed a green pill container — with baggies consistent with drug use — and drug paraphernalia lying at the accused’s feet.
Shafer asked the accused to get out of the vehicle, and the officer “grabbed the container,” the report states.
According to the complaint, the officer found a crystal-like substance in the bottle, believed to be methamphetamine; 16 pills identified as buprenorphine hydrochloride; one pill identified as hydrocodone; and a glass container containing a white, powdery substance believed to be Fentanyl.
According to the report, the accused told the officer that the substance was Fentanyl and that she “snorted it on a regular basis.”
The accused was placed under arrest and as of press time, was not held at Southwestern Regional Jail with bond-related information unavailable.