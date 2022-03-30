HAMLIN — An Alum Creek man was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance recently after police say they found a large quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
William Dale Kessel Jr., 51, was arrested March 19 by troopers with the Hamlin Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court. Kessel was being held in Western Regional Jail on an $11,000 bond set by Magistrate Kim Clayton.
Senior Trooper R.A. Evick II and Trooper T.A. Chaffin were on patrol when they spotted a cream-colored Cadillac Escalade shortly after 10 p.m. near Tom’s Fork and Childress Road, according to the complaint. When the officers requested information on the vehicle’s plate number through WVSP Troop 5 headquarters, they learned the plate was registered to a Jeep.
The officers stopped the vehicle, but it allegedly weaved as it slowed down and the troopers saw the driver moving around erratically, according to the complaint. The vehicle stopped and the troopers made contact with Kessel, who was driving. The troopers could see a pipe and burnt pieces of aluminum foil inside the vehicle, the complaint states.
The officers had Kessel exit the vehicle and then conducted a search, during which they found 30.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine under the floor mat on the driver’s side, according to the criminal complaint. Kessel told the officers the substance did not belong to him.