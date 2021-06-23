HAMLIN — Representatives from Three Rivers Avian Center presented their educational program “Birds of Prey” Thursday at the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library.
The event, which drew around 70 people of all ages, included demonstrations with live birds. These include hawks, falcons, owls and eagles.
Lincoln County Libraries Director Melissa Brown said the event was intended to teach people of all ages about care for the environment around them.
“We have Three Rivers Avian Center, who is presenting ‘Birds of Prey,’” Brown said. “So they have a falcon and an owl and a bald eagle to talk about care for our environment, care for the birds because they rescue birds of course.”
The program traditionally runs 45 minutes, with each bird being presented individually and its case history being explained.
“These are birds that we can see in West Virginia when we’re looking out for them,” Brown said. “We wanted to encourage an interest in nature and for our wildlife here.”
The birds presented are non-releasable rescues. The presenters use the case histories to educate attendees regarding why the animals can no longer live in the wild and steps people can take to help avoid the problems they often see if they come across an injured bird in the wild.
Three Rivers Avian Center is a private 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to wild bird conservation and to educating and involving people in ecosystem stewardship. Founded in 1990, TRAC’s 110 acre facility is located in the southern portion of the New River Gorge, between Sandstone and Hinton in Summers County.