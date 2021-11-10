HAMLIN — The town of Hamlin has filed an insurance claim after burning some abandoned buildings in town limits.
Hamlin first addressed concerns at its regular monthly council meeting in October. Mayor David Adkins said the town had previously voted to demolish some dilapidated buildings in the town. Some of these were taken down in early October with a “controlled burn.”
“As you all can see, they got all four down,” Adkins said. “I got in a little bit of trouble for the burns. I had to talk to the fire marshal this morning, and had to talk to the DEP.”
The fires led to property damage — mainly melted siding — in some of the surrounding residents’ homes. Adkins said the town has filed these damages on its insurance and will pay a $500 deductible for the repairs.
“I talked to two property owners about their melted siding, and we’re turning that in on insurance,” Adkins said.
Adkins said during a regular meeting Nov. 1 he is also pursuing whether the hauling of the remains of the burned properties can be covered by insurance as well, or whether the town will have to pay for the sites to be cleaned off.
Adkins said any additional work on abandoned properties has been paused while these issues are sorted out.
Also approved Nov. 1 were the following:
Up to $3,000 for a new fridge and other items for the Hamlin Community Center kitchen
Up to $7,500 from ARPA funds for a new police cruiser
Up to $2,000 from ARPA funds for a new computer for the Hamlin Police Department
Donation to be made to Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager Post 111 for Veteran’s Day
Business license for the Nancy Hager White Performing Arts Center
The town of Hamlin council is scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. Dec. 6.
