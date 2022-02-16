HAMLIN — The Hamlin Town Council approved a donation of $500 to local robotics teams in Lincoln County Schools for their participation in an upcoming competition.
Kim Browning, gifted instructor for Lincoln County Schools, sent a request to the council.
“As an educator, I do everything that I can to expose my students to STEM activities that they will use in the future,” Browning said. “So many students are graduating high school without soft skills. The RADC Drone Competition involves the students programming the drone, flying the drone, keeping a scientific journal and going through an interview process.”
Browning said two of her middle school gifted teams won awards at the Lincoln County High School RADC Drone Competition December 4 that advanced them to the World RADC Drone Competition in Dallas, Texas.
Browning said competing in a competition like this is incredibly beneficial to local students.
“This type of trip is a wonderful way to show the students that they can compete in world level evernts,” Browning said. “Many of the students come from hard working families who do not have the means to make this trip possible for their child.”
Browning said she estimates the trip will cost a total of $20,000.
Mayor David Adkins recommended a donation of $500, which the council approved.
Also during its regular meeting Feb. 7, the council voted to put multiple projects out to bid. This included seeking bids for the clean-up of the remains of multiple dilapidated structures in the town that were burned late last year.
The council also approved putting out to bid for a new air conditioning unit and generator for the Hamlin Community Center.
The council approved its annual donation to Tri-River Transit of $500.
The Hamlin Town Council is set to meet again in regular session at 6 p.m. on March 7.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.