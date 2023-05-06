Town of Hamlin discusses July 4th By AMY ADKINS Aadkins@hdmediallc.com May 6, 2023 May 6, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN - In a unanimous vote, the Hamlin Town Council has decided to waive fees for food vendors for the 4th of July celebration. It will pertain to this day only.The Council also approved the following amounts to be paid to Quantum Party Rentals ($2,110) and The Band Wagon ($600).The parade time has not been determined at this time.In other business, the Council has approved the donation of a Dodge Charger to John Smith with the Coalition. Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Finance The Economy Institutions Recommended for you Latest News Sectional softball: Lincoln County eliminated by Midland Barnett named superintendent Town of Hamlin discusses July 4th Sectional softball: Facing 'no tomorrow,' Lincoln County rattles Midland Capito: Nucor’s permitting process with Corps of Engineers too slow Panther baseball tops Sherman, 6-1 Sectional softball: Lincoln County rallies past SV for berth in sectional final Sectional softball: Knights knock off Lincoln County Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.