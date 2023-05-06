Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN - In a unanimous vote, the Hamlin Town Council has decided to waive fees for food vendors for the 4th of July celebration. It will pertain to this day only.

The Council also approved the following amounts to be paid to Quantum Party Rentals ($2,110) and The Band Wagon ($600).

