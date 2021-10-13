HAMLIN –Hamlin addressed concerns at its regular monthly council meeting after burning some abandoned structures in town limits.
Mayor David Adkins said the town had voted to demolish some dilapidated buildings in the town. Some of these were taken down with a “controlled burn”
“As you all can see they got all four down,” Adkins said. “I got in a little bit of trouble for the burns. I had to talk to the fire marshal this morning, and had to talk to the DEP.”
The fires led to property damage for citizens in some of the surrounding homes, mainly melted siding. Adkins said the town will file these damages on its insurance and pay a $500 deductible for the repairs.
“I talked to two property owners about their melted siding and we’re turning that in on insurance,” Adkins said.
The council also mentioned the annual street fair, which has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The annual Hamlin Arts and Crafts street fair, originally scheduled for Sept. 25, has been postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 infections across Lincoln County.
The announcement was first made in September on the Hometown Hamlin Facebook page.
“Due to the increasing COVID infection rate in Lincoln County, we are forced to postpone the Street Fair, which was originally planned for September 25,” the statement said.
The event is tentatively rescheduled for May 21, 2022. All registered vendors will also receive email notification of the change.
