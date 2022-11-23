Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NEW YORK — Almost every part of a home can impact quality of life for someone living with a dementia-related illness and their family care partners —even seemingly cosmetic choices such as wall colors, furniture patterns and dishware. As part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering tips for creating a dementia-friendly home.

Through The Apartment — a full-scale model, dementia-friendly residence — AFA shows different adaptations families can make to make their homes safer and more dementia-friendly.

Tags

Recommended for you