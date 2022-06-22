HAMLIN — Flocks of children know a lot more about birds of prey than they did at the beginning of the summer thanks to Three Rivers Avian Center (TRAC) and Lincoln County Libraries.
The center and the library collaborated on two presentations Tuesday, one at the Guyan Valley Middle School football field and the other at the Forks of Coal outdoor amphitheater at the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Center in Alum Creek. The show featured live birds of prey, including hawks, owls, eagles, and falcons.
The last chance to see the presentation will be at 1 p.m. on July 5 at the Hamlin library.
Founded in 1990, TRAC’s 110-acre facility is located in the southern portion of the New River Gorge National River, between Sandstone and Hinton in Summers County, and is bordered in part by the New River Gorge National River. TRAC’s website is tracwv.org, and the group has an active page on Facebook.
The public is invited to visit TRAC during Free Public Tour days. These are 1-5 p.m. on the first Saturday.
From 1990 to 2016, TRAC has treated 4,214 patients representing over 110 native wild bird species, releasing almost half. Recovered patients are released back into their native environments to help ensure their long-term survival, unless there is an overwhelming reason to release the individual in a safer habitat elsewhere. Annual reports of TRAC’s patients are posted on their website.
Education is another large component of TRAC’s approach. TRAC’s award-winning public outreach programs are designed to help understand the native birds and their ecosystems and to encourage conservation. Schools, universities, civic groups, child-care groups, state parks, and forests are just a few who regularly request programs from TRAC, allowing them to reach an annual average of 15,000-23,000 individuals from the beginning of outreach efforts in 1993. A full listing of upcoming events, festivals, and Public Tour Days is available on the TRAC website.
The birds of prey presentations are just a sample of the summer fun happening at Lincoln County Libraries.
• Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the Hamlin Library and at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Alum Creek branch. Storytime is at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Guyan River Library.
- A Dungeons & Dragons group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays at the Hamlin branch.
- There is a Yoga class at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Hamlin Library.
- Dr. Fiddle will perform from 1-3 p.m. June 29 at the Alum Creek Library.
After Hours Book Club takes place from 5:15-6:15 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Hamlin Library.
The mission of Mountain State Reptile Rescue is to save and rehabilitate reptiles and amphibians who are abused, neglected, surrendered, or abandoned. The group uses rescued animals and their individual stories as hands-on teaching tools to educate the public on the importance of reptiles and amphibians in our environment.
The DNR will conduct hunter education classes from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 at the Hamlin Library.