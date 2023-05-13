WEST HAMLIN - According to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Senior Trooper T.C. Hurley on May 10, Phillip Adrian Porter, 42 from Branchland was arrested and charged with forgery, uttering and conspiracy. Also charged and arrested with conspiracy in connection with Porter were Kendra Starr Thacker, 25 from Branchland and Tyler James Miller, 29 from Branchland, who were charged with attempted uttering and conspiracy.
According to the complaints, Lincoln Communications contacted Hurley and Trooper C.A. Lewis in reference to Porter attempting to cash stolen checks at City National Bank in West Hamlin.
Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with Miller at the bank drive-thru standing, according to his complaint. Miller stated Porter and Thacker told him to cash the other check they had and use Porter’s identification. The bank teller advised that Porter was at the bank earlier and cashed a check signed by the victim for $200.
While speaking with Miller, Troop 5 Communications advised there was a possible theft of checks from the victim according to the complaints. Miller said Porter and Thacker were walking to Pam’s Carry-Out through the woods. Lewis detained Miller while Hurley traveled through the wooded area to try and locate Porter and Thacker.
Hurley made contact with Porter and detained him. Porter stated he had received the checks from the victim as payment for labor on this date, according to the complaint. Hurley discovered the victim was living in a nursing home at this time and had been there for a couple of months, making him unable to sign the checks Porter had cashed and attempted to cash. Miller said Thacker had other checks on her person.
While driving to the West Virginia State Police Detachment for processing, Hurley contacted Thacker walking out of Pam’s Carry-Out. Thacker stated she was given the checks to get groceries, according to the complaint. Hurley obtained the checks with the victim’s name on them and placed Thacker under arrest.
Upon arriving at the West Virginia State Police Detachment for processing, Thacker stated she wanted to speak with the officers. The officers completed the West Virginia State Police 79 Interview and Miranda Rights form which Thacker signed and understood, according to the complaint.
Thacker said she received checks from the victim’s girlfriend to buy groceries, according to the complaint. Thacker stated two checks had been signed by the victim but five were blank. Thacker went on to say that Porter forged the five checks and took one to cash at the bank. Thacker stated Miller was given a check by Porter. A full audio statement was made of the interview.
As of press deadlines, Porter was being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash/surety bond, as well as an additional $10,000 cash/surety bond for a felony case in Cabell County.
Thacker was also being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.
Miller was also being held at Western Regional Jail on a $7,500 cash/surety bond and an additional $7,500 cash/surety bond for a misdemeanor case in Cabell County.