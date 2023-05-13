Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

WEST HAMLIN - According to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Senior Trooper T.C. Hurley on May 10, Phillip Adrian Porter, 42 from Branchland was arrested and charged with forgery, uttering and conspiracy. Also charged and arrested with conspiracy in connection with Porter were Kendra Starr Thacker, 25 from Branchland and Tyler James Miller, 29 from Branchland, who were charged with attempted uttering and conspiracy.

According to the complaints, Lincoln Communications contacted Hurley and Trooper C.A. Lewis in reference to Porter attempting to cash stolen checks at City National Bank in West Hamlin.

