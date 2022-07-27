HARTS — Three Michigan residents were arrested recently on charges of conspiring to distribute drugs in Lincoln County, according to court records.
Joseph Donalson, 20, Jameel Anthony-Dion Tanzil, 25, and Alaria Dejanique Adams, 22, of Pontiac, Mich., were charged with three counts each of possession with intent to deliver narcotics (fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana) and one count each of conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Trooper First Class T.J. Hannin of the West Virginia State Police in Chapmanville.
On July 13, the state police special response team served a drug search warrant on a residence on Broad Branch Road in Harts, according to the complaint.
Tanzil and Donalson were lying on couches in the living room, while Adams was found sitting in a gray Chevrolet Cruze parked in the driveway behind the residence, the complaint states.
Authorities found 11 ounces of methamphetamine hidden throughout the residence, as well as undisclosed quantities of fentanyl and marijuana consistent with distribution, according to the complaint.
A large amount of the methamphetamine and marijuana was hidden in a Bluetooth speaker on a coffee table in the living room, the complaint states.
Officers also found a large amount of cash on Tanzil during a pat-down, according to the complaint.
Tanzil, Adams, and Donalson were in Western Regional Jail on $40,000 cash-only bonds.
Editor’s note: Being charged with a crime merely means that an individual was formally accused of a crime. A person charged with a crime is, by law, innocent. Being convicted of a crime means that the person has plead guilty or has been found guilty after a trial.