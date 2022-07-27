Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HARTS — Three Michigan residents were arrested recently on charges of conspiring to distribute drugs in Lincoln County, according to court records.

Joseph Donalson, 20, Jameel Anthony-Dion Tanzil, 25, and Alaria Dejanique Adams, 22, of Pontiac, Mich., were charged with three counts each of possession with intent to deliver narcotics (fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana) and one count each of conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Trooper First Class T.J. Hannin of the West Virginia State Police in Chapmanville.

