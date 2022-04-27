ALKOL — Three people were charged last week in connection with the burglary of a home on April 17.
Trooper M.R. Miller of the West Virginia State Police in Sylvester filed criminal complaints in Lincoln County Magistrate Court against three individuals: Jerry Wayne Messer II, 39, of Julian, Alex Reed Saul, 30, of Madison, and Breanna Sue Adams, 30, of Madison. They were each charged with three felony counts of burglary, grand larceny, and conspiracy, as well as a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property, according to a criminal complaint.
Around 10:50 a.m. on April 17, Miller and other officers responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Left Fork in Alkol. The caller reported a silver sedan had passed by their residence and went in the direction of a relative’s home. A short time later, the caller heard a car horn coming from their relative’s property and decided to investigate, according to the complaint.
As the caller approached their family member’s driveway, they saw the silver sedan backing out of the driveway. Upon investigating the residence, the caller found the back door had been kicked in and a window screen pried open. Inside the home, drawers were pulled out and someone had gone through the gun cabinet and removed many knives. A large grey safe was missing from the bedroom, as was some jewelry that belonged to a deceased family member, according to the criminal complaint.
Later the same day according to the report, when Miller was on his way back to his detachment’s headquarters in Sylvester, he spotted a silver sedan headed south on U.S. 119 in Julian. The vehicle exited onto Camp Creek Road without signaling, according to the complaint. Miller turned around to follow the vehicle and found it a short distance away parked at an abandoned residence.
According to the complaint, when Miller made contact with the vehicle and its occupants, a search turned up items fitting the description of those taken from the residence in Alkol.
At press time, the three individuals were held at the Southwestern Regional Jail and Correctional Facility on $30,500 bond each.